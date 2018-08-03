Two men face 40 charges in Toronto drug bust

TORONTO — Police say two men are facing a total of 40 drug and firearms charges following an investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police allege the men were trafficking powder cocaine while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.
They say two Toronto men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested and charged on Thursday.
Each man faces 20 counts, including cocaine and marijuana trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of firearm.
Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
By The Canadian Press
