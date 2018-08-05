Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Manulife earnings Manulife Financial releases second-quarter results on Wednesday. The financial services company recently partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer enhanced medical marijuana insurance coverage.

Latest jobs numbers Statistics Canada releases the labour force survey for July on Friday. The agency's previous labour force survey showed the jobless rate for June increased to six per cent from 5.8 per cent in May as more people looked for jobs, breaking the six per cent barrier for the first time since last October.

Magna earningsMagna International Inc. discusses second-quarter results on Wednesday. The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer announced in June that it will form two new joint ventures with a Chinese company to engineer and build electric vehicles.