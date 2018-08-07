WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Cycling lanes, lane extensions coming to busy University Ave. corridor

One of the busier corridors in the region is being impeded with construction for the next few months.

The road closure, on University Avenue between Erb Street and Keats Way, began on July 30 and is expected to run till the end of October, according to the Region of Waterloo’s Peter Linn.

“We’re reconstructing the road and widening out to four lanes between Westmount and Erb, and that will include separated cycling lanes,” said Linn.

Lin says the motivation for the road construction was the poor structural condition of the road, as well as to continue the cycling lanes that are already on University Avenue east of Westmount.

“When we did the original design study for the project a number of years ago, we did count some pedestrians and cyclists and the cyclist count wasn’t really high, it was kind of low to medium volume of cyclists on the road, and that was also helpful in deciding to put cycling lanes in there,” said Linn.

The specified detour around the construction area on University Avenue will be from Erb Street to Westmount Road, which intersect as well adjacent to the Equitable Life and Sun Life Financial buildings. On the other end, drivers can turn on Keats Way to hit Fischer Hallman Avenue and get around the construction that way.

Linn added that the region tries to complete construction ventures before schools commence and especially before the beginning of winter.

The budget for the project is $2.9 million.