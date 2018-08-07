Kitchener pain clinic suspended due to infection risk

A Kitchener pain clinic has been ordered to suspend client procedures following an investigation prompted by a client complaint.
The order was issued by Region of Waterloo associate medical officer of health Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.
The pain management clinic, Dr. K. S. Billing Pain Management Centre at 1601 River Rd. E. in Kitchener, will be suspended until further notice.
According to public health, it was determined that there was a possibility of a bacterial infection in clients who have undergone procedures.
Patient procedures requiring infection prevention and control practices are suspended until further notice.
Public health is advising clients who are within 30 days of their last procedure at the clinic to monitor for possible signs and symptoms of infection and to seek medical attention if symptoms appear.
Signs and symptoms include:
• Pain or discomfort in the injection area, increasing over time
• Increased drainage of injection site
• Increasing redness, warmth to the touch and swelling of the injection area
• Fever/chills
Public health is also asking health care providers to advise it of any patients that have an infection as a result of the clinic.
This isn't the first time this clinic has been in hot water. In June of 2017, Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing was found guilty of professional misconduct for improper record management and was ordered by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to only practice when supervised for a full calendar year. The year was up on June 22, 2018.
A Kitchener pain clinic has been ordered to suspend client procedures following an investigation prompted by a client complaint.
The order was issued by Region of Waterloo associate medical officer of health Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.
The pain management clinic, Dr. K. S. Billing Pain Management Centre at 1601 River Rd. E. in Kitchener, will be suspended until further notice.
According to public health, it was determined that there was a possibility of a bacterial infection in clients who have undergone procedures.
Patient procedures requiring infection prevention and control practices are suspended until further notice.
Public health is advising clients who are within 30 days of their last procedure at the clinic to monitor for possible signs and symptoms of infection and to seek medical attention if symptoms appear.
Signs and symptoms include:
• Pain or discomfort in the injection area, increasing over time
• Increased drainage of injection site
• Increasing redness, warmth to the touch and swelling of the injection area
• Fever/chills
Public health is also asking health care providers to advise it of any patients that have an infection as a result of the clinic.
This isn't the first time this clinic has been in hot water. In June of 2017, Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing was found guilty of professional misconduct for improper record management and was ordered by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to only practice when supervised for a full calendar year. The year was up on June 22, 2018.
A Kitchener pain clinic has been ordered to suspend client procedures following an investigation prompted by a client complaint.
The order was issued by Region of Waterloo associate medical officer of health Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.
The pain management clinic, Dr. K. S. Billing Pain Management Centre at 1601 River Rd. E. in Kitchener, will be suspended until further notice.
According to public health, it was determined that there was a possibility of a bacterial infection in clients who have undergone procedures.
Patient procedures requiring infection prevention and control practices are suspended until further notice.
Public health is advising clients who are within 30 days of their last procedure at the clinic to monitor for possible signs and symptoms of infection and to seek medical attention if symptoms appear.
Signs and symptoms include:
• Pain or discomfort in the injection area, increasing over time
• Increased drainage of injection site
• Increasing redness, warmth to the touch and swelling of the injection area
• Fever/chills
Public health is also asking health care providers to advise it of any patients that have an infection as a result of the clinic.
This isn't the first time this clinic has been in hot water. In June of 2017, Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing was found guilty of professional misconduct for improper record management and was ordered by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to only practice when supervised for a full calendar year. The year was up on June 22, 2018.