Police rescue 2 men from flooded elevator

Toronto police mounted a dramatic elevator rescue on Tuesday night while the city was being drenched by a heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding, street closures and several cars to be trapped in flooded underpasses.

Two men had to be rescued from an elevator that was stuck in the basement of a commercial building in the city's north end.

Police media relations officer Katrina Arrogante said water had almost filled the elevator before the men were rescued by officers who had to swim down to the basement to get them out.

"The water level has rose to six feet and there was only one foot of air space left for the two males to breathe," she said, adding that the men were able to keep their heads above water by standing on handrails inside the elevator.