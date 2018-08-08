Public health says patients of Kitchener clinic at risk of bacterial infection

KITCHENER — A pain management clinic in Kitchener has been ordered to halt procedures after a Waterloo Region Public Health investigation found patients to be at risk of bacterial infection.

The investigation into Dr. K.S. Billing Pain Management Centre on River Road East, near King Street East, was launched after a patient complained, public health said in a Tuesday news release.

It was found that patients who have undergone procedures at the clinic could be at risk for bacterial infection.

"Patient procedures requiring infection prevention and control practices are suspended until further notice," the release said.

"Public Health is advising clients who are within 30 days of their last procedure at the clinic to monitor for possible signs and symptoms of infection, and to seek medical attention if symptoms appear."

Signs and symptoms of an infection can include fever and chills, increasing pain and discomfort in the injection area, increased drainage at the site of injection and increasing redness, warmth and swelling of the area.

Public health is also asking that health care providers who suspect their patients has an infection associated with the clinic to contact Region of Waterloo Public Health.

The clinic has run into trouble before. In late 2016 anesthesiologist Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing, whose practice includes injection therapies for conditions such as nerve blocks, was found to have committed an act of professional misconduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Deficiencies were found in his treatment plans and documentation and his technique in administering blocks was found to put patients at risk for serious infection.

In June 2017, the college ordered he have an approved clinic supervisor for one year.