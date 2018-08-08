No quick resolution to Saudi-Canada dispute

"We do have notification from the Saudi grains organization that future contracts, they're not going to be from Canada."

He said about seven per cent of Canada's barley crop goes to Saudi Arabia, while a much smaller share of wheat goes there.

The strong response from Saudi Arabia comes after the country was frustrated by debate in Canada on a $15-billion contract on light armoured vehicles with the kingdom and a lack of attention to business relations, said Janice Stein, founding director at the Munk School of Global Affairs.

"They expect attention to the relationship. From their perspective, public criticism of their human rights record is not consistent with developing a relationship with them."

The reaction by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has echoes of other strong and impulsive reactions to national disputes, said Stein.

"This is an all-out broadside of the kind they launched against Qatar."

In the case of Qatar, Saudi Arabia under bin Salman pushed neighbouring countries to join it in a blockade of the country. The episode shows he is not one to back down quickly, said Stein.

"He has not backed down, even though he has hit rough water, the campaign against Qatar has not really broken."

Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel said in a research note this week that the dispute is part of Saudi Arabia asserting it will no longer play by old rules, will no longer ignore criticism.

He said Saudi Arabia could exert further pressure and also doesn't seek a quick resolution.

"Saudi Arabia and Canada are unlikely to quickly resolve the crisis. While Riyadh has not used all the economic levers at its disposal, it has signalled its willingness to adopt additional measures."

The kingdom's actions against Canada has also raised concerns about how it might affect operations for Canadian companies in the region, including SNC-Lavalin, which has a sizable presence in the country.

The company said in a statement to The Canadian Press Tuesday that it values its relationship with the country, but has refused further comment on whether it expects any impacts from the disagreement.

Barrick Gold, which has a joint venture with Saudi state-owned Saudi Arabian Mining Co. on a copper mine in the country, said in an emailed statement that it expects the partnership to continue to deepen over time.

Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman Allison Lewis said Canada was seeking clarity from the Government of Saudi Arabia on various issues.

"The embassy's trade officers in addition to the wider trade commissioner service are actively engaged with Canadian business interests and will continue to work with them and the relevant authorities in the coming days," said Lewis.

The targeting of business and financial impacts in response to criticism means Canada will have to have a debate on the costs of voicing human rights criticism going forward, said Stein.

"We're moving into a world where nothing is free."

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press