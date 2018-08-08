'It is the most complex public health crisis that we have ever seen': WRIDS launches opioid PSAs

The opioid crisis isn't new in Waterloo Region, but the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy wants to make sure the greater community knows the depth and severity of the issue.
WRIDS has published four new public service announcement-type videos, highlighting the complex issue.
"It is the most complex public health crisis that we have ever seen," said Police Chief Larkin in one video.
The videos feature people who work in social services, as well as public health officials and advocates who specialize in management of the opioid crisis.
In Waterloo Region, 85 people were killed by overdoses in 2017. Current numbers indicate that 2018 will have a similar death toll, if not more.
The Region of Waterloo is working on a plan to create at least two supervised injection sites — one in Kitchener and another in Galt — but it has been faced with opposition from some neighbours of the proposed sites.
Doing Nothing is Not an Option
We Are In This Together
Stop the Stigma
We Are A Caring Community
