Toronto stock index closes up in broad advance

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed higher in a broad advance as tensions with Saudi Arabia appeared to ease, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 101.90 points at 16,416.98 as information technology, financials, and materials gained.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 74.52 points at 25,509.23. The S&P 500 index ended down 4.12 points 2,853.58 and the Nasdaq composite index ended up 3.46 points at 7,891.78.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.69 cents US, up 0.07 of a US cent.