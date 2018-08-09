Ontario power firm pays $388M for U.S. rival

TORONTO — Ontario's government-owned power company is making its first foray outside the province, announcing a deal to buy New Jersey-based Eagle Creek Renewable Energy for $388 million.

Ontario Power Generation says Eagle Creek owns 63 small hydropower facilities in the United States providing a total of 216 megawatts of capacity.

The privately held target company's two largest investors are U.S.-based Hudson Clean Energy Partners and a joint venture owned by Power Corp. of Canada and Claridge Inc., an investment firm owned by Canada's Stephen Bronfman family.

Ontario Power says Eagle Creek has about 160 employees and its facilities are located in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia.