Property manager doesn't care about cockroach problem, says former tenant of Kitchener apartment building

If the city was to order the treatment of the cockroaches, it could then do it itself, then bill the property owner.

McNeil said the property management company treated for the pesky bugs in January of this year and completed a full clean-up of the property, but the problem still continues.

When it comes to overcrowding, McNeil said the city has not heard complaints and the city doesn’t have any specific regulations in terms of how many people can be in a single unit. She said if there is an issue in a unit, Family and Children’s Services or the Kitchener Fire Department could get involved, depending on the severity.

When contacted by phone, Abdi Sankar, the property manager, admitted there was a cockroach issue, but said it is being rectified.

When it comes to overcrowding in the units, Sankar said he has not allowed more than four people in a two-bedroom apartment. He was also critical of those who have complained.

“These people, whoever sits and complains, they have probably all the time in the world sitting and collecting money (from ODSP) and all they have is time to complain,” said Sankar, adding that if they do find more than the allowed number of tenants in an apartment, they send illegal occupancy letters.

Sankar added that it would not be in his best interest to allow that, considering the utilities are paid for by the management company.

“We pay for the utilities, why should we have to pay for that? You think we (want to) bear the cost of all the hydro? No.”