Chicken strips recalled due to Listeria risk

OTTAWA — Health Canada says a frozen food company is recalling a line of chicken strips in British Columbia and the Prairies due to possible bacterial contamination.

Pinty's Delicious Foods Inc.'s Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Strips have been recalled from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba following tests by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Health Canada says the pre-cooked fare may be contaminated with a strain of Listeria.

The recalled cutlets were from two batches with best-before dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 15.