A life in the garden

It was a pack of pumpkin seeds that started a self-described obsession for James Graham.

Growing up in the small town of St. Mary’s, Graham was five years old when he was given a pack of pumpkin seeds by a store clerk. He went home and instinctively knew how to grow his bounty, even with parents who couldn’t care less about gardening.

“It’s really an obsession now,” said Graham, who was awarded the Ontario Horticultural Association Silver Fir Award in late July for his outstanding work with the Waterloo Horticultural Society, now named Waterloo Gardeners. The award celebrates outstanding service to one’s horticultural society.

From that single pack of pumpkin seeds, Graham, who is now retired, began growing different household vegetables, such as cabbage and potatoes, letting his instincts determine how exactly to plant, maintain and harvest his crops.

When his family moved to Gorrie, Ont., Graham ran out of space, so he borrowed land from neighbours to continue his passion.

Eventually, Graham moved to Waterloo, where he purchased a house off of Bridge Street — a surprisingly sprawling property that has the Colonial Creek running straight through it.

He has gone through many self-described “experiments” on his property, which functions as a bed and breakfast, and he continues to do so.

Around the creek, Graham has put a focus on creating as natural of an environment as possible, planting all native species and providing prime natural conditions.

“Not everyone appreciates it,” said Graham. “I had someone come here and he looked down the creek and he said, ‘Oh Jamie, you have quite a bit of work to do here.’ He didn’t quite get it.”

Graham admits that with old age, he does have to give up certain aspects of gardening. He no longer grows 50 cabbages per year or ‘enough potatoes to feed all of Waterloo,’ but he does spend between 20 and 30 hours per week in and around his gardens to keep them looking top-notch.