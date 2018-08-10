Kitchener grandfather wins $100K with Crossword scratch ticket

Charles Wahrbickler will "sleep a bit easier" now.

The 57-year-old father of four and grandfather of eight is celebrating a $100,000 instant crossword win, announced by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission Friday.

"I only play Instant Crossword," said Wahrbickler in a press release. "I tell everyone it helps me with my vocabulary."

Wahrbickler, a heavy equipment operator, thought he won $10,000 originally.

"When I realized it ws actually $100,000, I had to double check. It was unbelievable," said Wahrbickler.

Wahrbickler said he plans to use the winnings to take care of his family and will put the rest toward a retirement fund.

"I'll sleep a bit easier with this win. All my worries are now gone," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Highland Road.