Police looking for missing Kitchener woman

The Waterloo Regional Police Service are looking for help in finding Amy Gascon, who was last seen in Kitchener at the end of July.

Gascon, 39, is described as a white female who stands at 5-foot-7 with a thin build and dark shoulder length hair and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.