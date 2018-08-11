Man dies after stabbing in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police west of Toronto say a man has died following a stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police say a 24-year-old man from Brampton died early Saturday morning, hours after he was allegedly attacked.

Police say they received a call at about 8 p.m. to investigate the altercation.

They say two suspects have been identified and are being investigated.