Man donates to firefighter drive, leaves wedding ring behind

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts firefighters say a man who donated to their muscular dystrophy drive accidentally dropped his wedding ring into their boot.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that firefighter Lukas McRobb was collecting donations in the city on Friday when he found the plain gold wedding band.

Lt. Kevin Gargan says the person met them at the fire station later that day, telling them "I have a funny story ...," before explaining he was the one who made the accidental donation.

Gargan says they never had anything like that happen since they started the annual donation drive.