Bernier slams Trudeau for promoting diversity

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is taking issue with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's oft-repeated message of diversity in Canada, calling it a form of "radical multiculturalism."

In a series of tweets published late Sunday, Bernier says he believes promoting too much diversity could have the effect of dividing Canada into 'little tribes' that cause division and erode Canada's identity.

He says he fears too much diversity will destroy what has made Canada a great country.

Since the 2015 election campaign, Trudeau has championed diversity as a key feature of what makes Canada strong and has repeated that message in many of his public speeches and comments.