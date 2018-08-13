RECALLS: Coleman furnaces, Vita-Mix blenders make this week's list

Here is our weekly round up of current product recalls. For more details on each, please click on links. Don't forget to check back next week for new items.

Vita-Mix blending containers — Vita-Mix Corporation is recalling Ascent™ and Venturist™ Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers, as the container can separate from the blade base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. Only containers marked with blade date codes March 2018 ("03-18") or earlier are included in this recall. If the blade base is marked on the bottom with a green or orange dot, the container has already been repaired.

The recalled products were sold from April 2017 to July 2018. As of July 31, 2018, the company has received one report in Canada of a consumer receiving finger lacerations from contact with the blades after the container separated from the blade base, resulting in the consumer requiring stitches.

Coleman, Coleman Evcon and Red T brand furnaces — Unitary Products Group of York International Corp. and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission are jointly recalling Coleman, Coleman Evcon and Red T brand furnaces that are silver in colour with white access panels.