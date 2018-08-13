Waterloo trampolinist captures gold on national stage year after huge setback

A year after it looked like Gabriel Carvalho had lost his ability on the trampoline, the 18-year-old made a miraculous return, and was crowned national champion at his level in the process.

Despite nearly a year off, Carvalho captured a gold medal in Level 5 at national championships in Lethbridge, Alta. Level 5 is a couple notches below the top level, senior, where he hopes to qualify for in 2019 as he moves up the Canadian rankings.

"Last year at the start of the year, I came to training just like usual, and I found I couldn't do most of my flips," explained Carvalho at Airborne Trampoline KW, where he's currently a day camp counsellor. "I would get just right before I was about do the skill, and my mind would blank on everything, I couldn't do it at all. I could jump really high and do single back flips, and you can't really win a competition by jumping high and doing single back flips."

Carvalho's "mental block" cost him basically the entire season as he pulled out of all competitions in the season.

"He was dedicated and he pushed through it, and when he started to get his skills back, and it started to go away after seeing a sports psychologist," said Carvalho's coach and the club's owner, Chris Martin.

"This is his comeback year, and he went and won the Canadian championship at his level."

Carvalho had three routines at the nationals, the compulsory, the optional, and the finals routine, which mostly the same as the optional. All routines consist of ten tricks. His winning routine consisted of six double-flips and four singles in a row. Martin says next year if Carvalho moves into the senior level, his routine will likely consist eight or nine double flips in addition to a triple.

"That felt really great, it had been the first I'd been to nationals in over three years," said the University of Waterloo student. "I missed the two previous years for a couple different reasons, so I was super thrilled to be back and competing, and I ended up winning it, so that felt really amazing as well."

Carvalho, a physics major, balances his busy university schedule with a heavy jumping schedule that runs throughout the whole year. The St. David graduate began his trampoline journey about six years ago under the tutelage of Martin. Carvalho had a previous history in gymnastics and casual jumping on the trampoline.

"It's immensely satisfying," said Martin of Carvalho's victory. "I'm really proud of all the athletes, and especially Gabriel for achieving what he has so far, it's just a sign of dedication to the sport and a good work ethic, he's coming along really well."