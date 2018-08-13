Waterloo Region to lead development of high-def, 3D maps for a provincewide autonomous-vehicle program

WATERLOO REGION — Waterloo Region is one of six communities that will play a leading role in the development of autonomous-vehicle technology in this province, and Communitech is looking for someone to help guide that research locally.
The candidate will launch and oversee the Waterloo Regional Technology Development Site, part of Ontario's $80-million Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network.
"There's no reason why this region and the province can't take a leadership position in this space," said Kevin Tuer, vice-president of strategic initiatives at Communitech. "In some ways, it's ours to lose."
The individual will work in collaboration with Communitech and its partners at the University of Waterloo Centre for Automotive Research, the Waterloo Region Economic Development Corporation and Canada's Open Data Exchange to develop high-definition 3D maps of the region to help driverless vehicles better navigate the roads.
Waterloo Region was one of six regional technology development sites unveiled by the province in May, and each region is eligible to receive up to $5 million to help develop new autonomous-vehicle technologies. Tuer said the expectation is that private industry will match that funding at the local level, either in-kind or with cash.
This region will focus on the development of high-definition mapping and vehicle localization technology. Autonomous vehicles rely on sensors such as GPS, odometry and inertial sensors to estimate road position, and to help identify lane markings and road boundaries.
The goal is to make the map data as open as possible, and give private tech companies the ability to augment or improve that data set with their own expertise or information.
"It does come down to the quality of the data," said Tuer, adding once they're finished mapping this region, they'll establish a template to allow other cities and regions to create maps as well. "It's not just about data, but accurate data."
Other regions included in the provincial program are:
•Durham: specializing in human-machine interface and user experience.
•Hamilton: multimodal and integrated mobility.
•Ottawa: vehicular networks and communications.
•Southwestern Ontario (London and Windsor): vehicle cybersecurity and cross-border technologies.
•Toronto: artificial intelligence for connected and autonomous vehicles.
Ontario was the first jurisdiction in the country to allow on-road testing of automated vehicles when it launched a decade-long pilot project in 2016. The Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network was announced last November.
The province has stated automated vehicles have the potential to deliver environmental, economic, social and safety benefits, including: decreased greenhouse gas emissions, reduced traffic congestion and improved flow of goods and services, reduced driver error and increased road safety.
Funded by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science, the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth and the Ministry of Transportation, the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network is designed to bring industry, academia and government expertise together to capitalize on the economic opportunities of autonomous vehicles, while also helping the province's transportation systems and infrastructure adapt to the technology.
Tuer said they have not received any government funding yet, and this job will be their first expenditure. They also haven't heard from the new provincial PC government about the program, which is expected to take about 3.5 to four years to complete, but they're "moving ahead business as usual," he said.
