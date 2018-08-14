'People can't live like that': Sunnydale apartment conditions draw the ire of city councillor

Chang, who lives in Toronto, told the Chronicle that the mandated work is underway.

“As far as I know, all work orders are being completed,” said Chang.

A change in property manager is part of the reason for the delay of the work and the difficulties when it comes to getting in contact, according to Chang.

“A couple of months ago, (the property manager) had an issue with a friend that passed away,” he said. “We’ve been catching up from that.

Chang assured that the work orders will be completed shortly.

“It will take a couple weeks, but we will get it caught up and cleared up,” said Chang.

The owners of 516 to 532 Sunnydale Place are David and Jamie Novis, of Sivon Investments in Burlington.

David told the Chronicle that he was not aware of any issues in the building and if he was, he would have it repaired.

“This is a full-time job for us,” said David. “I’m answering the phone on a Saturday morning and I don’t know who’s calling me. We’re always accessible.”

In one of the units at 516-532 Sunnydale Place, there is a problem with cockroaches, as well as a much-needed repair in the kitchen. The faucet has completely rotted away from the countertop, leaving it mostly unusable for the single mother of seven children. According to the tenant, she pays more than $2,000 per month for the four-bedroom unit, including utilities.

Turner said at that property, there are no outstanding work orders.

The Sunnydale neighbourhood is comprised of a large pocket of African immigrants, which has created a close community, said community leader Horne.

“They look out for each other,” said Horne, adding that one person acts as a representative because they have a better command of the English language.

The language barrier is an issue seen by the city as well.

“There are times where their language may be a challenge,” said Turner.

The city has a bylaw officer who is assigned to that area all the time, as well. If she hears concerns, Turner said, she will act proactively to help the residents get the work done.

“That same officer has established confidence and trust in that community,” said Turner.

At times, there are difficulties with residents, as bylaw needs permission to enter the house. If the building owner needs to complete work, they also rely on co-operation from the tenants.

For Vieth, the issues in Sunnydale have caused frustration.

At city hall on Monday night, during a meeting about the controversial comprehensive zoning bylaw, Vieth said she was distracted from the issue because she kept comparing it to what she saw on Sunnydale Place.

“Here, people in my neighbourhood are living in squalor and here we are talking about amenity space in 750-unit developments,” said Vieth.

Vieth said she plans on looking into where the city can improve in terms of staying on top of landlords to ensure buildings are kept up to standards.

“In this city, having children living in conditions like these, it’s unacceptable,” she said. “People can’t live like that.”