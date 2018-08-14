Region hits pause button on supervised consumption sites

For the Kent Avenue building, there was a "miscommunication," Quigley-Hobbs said. "In error, it made the list."

The Cambridge sites also continued to cause conflict. Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig said he wanted the two Cambridge addresses taken off the list.

"They're not going to happen and we need to come to terms with that," Craig told councillors.

Both sites are in the Galt core, within the area included in an interim city control bylaw adopted in April banning supervised injection sites in the city's three cores. A council amendment would be necessary for the region to continue with an application.

Cambridge Coun. Helen Jowett also called for the sites to be removed.

"If we want to bring other options on the table it should maybe be a blank slate," Jowett said.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he was disappointed by the Cambridge bylaw and asked what would happen if all the region's municipalities enacted a similar ban on supervised injection sites. He said they can't look at solutions that are potentially just trying to move the problem away.

"I am accountable to the people of Cambridge," Craig said. "They don't want it there. It's that simple."

There was disagreement about that point.

Both Seiling and chief administrative officer Mike Murray said discussions between the region and Cambridge when the bylaw was passed indicated the city would consider a site if it was suitable.

"We've carried on the process with that understanding," Murray said.

Craig countered: "I think we've made it very clear from the beginning these two sites were not suitable."

Coun. Jane Mitchell asked if people using drugs would move to the area around a supervised consumption site. Quigley-Hobbs said that doesn't appear to be the case.

"The evidence shows people use the sites if they are convenient."

When discussing a potential deferral, several councillors expressed concerns about a delay considering the urgent need for overdose prevention. Last year, there were an estimated 85 overdose deaths in the region.

"With some reluctance, that's my suggestion," Seiling said of his motion.

He said the sites are a difficult issue for the community, sparking animosity and fear.

Craig called the sites a "Band-Aid solution," yet "we're tearing the community apart over it."

He suggested the mayors should get together with MPs and MPPs to work together on the opioid crisis because that's the only way to address the problem.

"Quite frankly, it's being dumped on us," Craig said. "We're not going to solve it."

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord