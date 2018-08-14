Working Centre to host all-candidates meetings in Kitchener

To foster voter engagement during the 2018 municipal elections, the Working Centre is hosting a series of all-candidates meetings.
These meetings are open to all, and focus on candidates answering questions from the audience.
“Over the last number of years, we have found that hosting all-candidates meetings at the Queen Street Commons Cafe has been an excellent way for voters to get to know the candidates by hearing their ideas and their answers in an up-close debate” comments Working Centre director, Joe Mancini.
All sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Queen Street Commons Café, 43 Queen St. S.
The all-candidates meetings will be held on the following dates (note that there is no event on October 3):
• Wednesday, Sept. 12 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 9
• Wednesday, Sept. 19 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 10
• Wednesday, Sept. 26 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Regional Councillors
• Wednesday, Oct. 10 - candidates running for Regional Chair
The Working Centre invites members of the public to participate in these sessions. In addition to the live events, audio from these events will be recorded and made available on the Working Centre’s website so that those who cannot attend the meetings can still benefit.
In addition to these meetings, there are many other things going on for this election. You can find a collection of resources at https://waterlooregionvotes.org. The event URL is https://www.theworkingcentre.org/election2018.
To foster voter engagement during the 2018 municipal elections, the Working Centre is hosting a series of all-candidates meetings.
These meetings are open to all, and focus on candidates answering questions from the audience.
“Over the last number of years, we have found that hosting all-candidates meetings at the Queen Street Commons Cafe has been an excellent way for voters to get to know the candidates by hearing their ideas and their answers in an up-close debate” comments Working Centre director, Joe Mancini.
All sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Queen Street Commons Café, 43 Queen St. S.
The all-candidates meetings will be held on the following dates (note that there is no event on October 3):
• Wednesday, Sept. 12 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 9
• Wednesday, Sept. 19 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 10
• Wednesday, Sept. 26 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Regional Councillors
• Wednesday, Oct. 10 - candidates running for Regional Chair
The Working Centre invites members of the public to participate in these sessions. In addition to the live events, audio from these events will be recorded and made available on the Working Centre’s website so that those who cannot attend the meetings can still benefit.
In addition to these meetings, there are many other things going on for this election. You can find a collection of resources at https://waterlooregionvotes.org. The event URL is https://www.theworkingcentre.org/election2018.
To foster voter engagement during the 2018 municipal elections, the Working Centre is hosting a series of all-candidates meetings.
These meetings are open to all, and focus on candidates answering questions from the audience.
“Over the last number of years, we have found that hosting all-candidates meetings at the Queen Street Commons Cafe has been an excellent way for voters to get to know the candidates by hearing their ideas and their answers in an up-close debate” comments Working Centre director, Joe Mancini.
All sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Queen Street Commons Café, 43 Queen St. S.
The all-candidates meetings will be held on the following dates (note that there is no event on October 3):
• Wednesday, Sept. 12 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 9
• Wednesday, Sept. 19 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Ward 10
• Wednesday, Sept. 26 - candidates running in Kitchener’s Regional Councillors
• Wednesday, Oct. 10 - candidates running for Regional Chair
The Working Centre invites members of the public to participate in these sessions. In addition to the live events, audio from these events will be recorded and made available on the Working Centre’s website so that those who cannot attend the meetings can still benefit.
In addition to these meetings, there are many other things going on for this election. You can find a collection of resources at https://waterlooregionvotes.org. The event URL is https://www.theworkingcentre.org/election2018.