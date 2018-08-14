Working Centre to host all-candidates meetings in Kitchener

To foster voter engagement during the 2018 municipal elections, the Working Centre is hosting a series of all-candidates meetings.

These meetings are open to all, and focus on candidates answering questions from the audience.

“Over the last number of years, we have found that hosting all-candidates meetings at the Queen Street Commons Cafe has been an excellent way for voters to get to know the candidates by hearing their ideas and their answers in an up-close debate” comments Working Centre director, Joe Mancini.

All sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Queen Street Commons Café, 43 Queen St. S.