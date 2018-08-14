Police identify deceased in suspicious death

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime unit is continuing to investigate a suspicious death in Kitchener.

Police responded to a residence on Pearl Place in Kitchener at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 and discovered a deceased female inside.

The deceased has been identified as Yvonne Umutoniwasi, 28, of Kitchener. Further examination concerning the cause of death will be conducted by the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit, General Detectives and Forensic Identification officers are continuing to investigate. There will be an increased police presence in the area of Pearl Place as officers continue to investigate.