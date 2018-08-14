KITCHENER — CJ Moore, once one of Canada's top young divers, was hoping to get his career back on track and still holding onto the dream of one day competing in the Olympics.
On Sunday, the 24-year-old, nationally-ranked diver's life was cut short when he died during a private music festival on a rural property outside Port Burwell.
Police are still investigating Moore's death, which came at the end of a weekend-long celebration of electronic music and art that brought hundreds to Otter River Farms on McQuiggan Line.
The event, called Playground 2018, had drawn police throughout the weekend for noise complaints, a combative, disoriented man, and finally a death investigation.
The property's owner, Doug Dennis, said he believed Moore and a female friend took an inflatable raft down the river when something went wrong.
Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy, but are treating the death as non-suspicious. Moore was studying biomedical engineering at the University of Waterloo, and was expected to graduate in 2019.
He was a four-time provincial synchronized diving champion, competed internationally and at the Canada Games, and narrowly missed out on a berth for the Rio Olympics.
Despite his years of training in the pool, people connected to the weekend party say they were told he had drowned.
"There's a lot of debris on the river, and I have a feeling that's got something to do with him getting in trouble," Dennis said.
"I think maybe he punctured his floating device ... Apparently some of his friends tried to stop him from going down the river. But they went anyways."
The death has rocked the diving community, where Moore was known as an elite-level competitor and mentor. Tributes are pouring in for Moore, who was a diver liaison at the KW Diving Club.
"He was working on his dream to return to diving, and again trying to qualify for the Olympics. But most of all CJ was a kind, sweet, funny soul who was loved by everyone who met him," his family said in his obituary.
The event's organizer, Toronto-based Wiggly Events, is charged with disturbing the peace. No one could be reached for comment.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the organizers said the death occurred outside a "safe zone" for partiers.
"Unfortunately we have not received much reliable information regarding what exactly happened, other than that it is being treated as a non-suspicious drowning that occurred within the Otter River," it read.
"We also have been waiting to get a response from the authorities to gather some more accurate information regarding what may have happened ...
"This is a time of community compassion and support, and we kindly ask you all, and our community leaders to respect this by avoiding any speculations."
Moore was found without vital signs when police and paramedics arrived at the scene at around 6 p.m. Sunday.
"My wife called and she was in tears. She said, 'the young man died,'" Dennis said. "I just feel so sad for the family."
A celebration of Moore's life will be held at the Humanities Theatre at the University of Waterloo next Saturday at 11 a.m. A reception will follow.
