Regional council candidate Bob Oberholtzer withdraws as cancer returns

Regional council candidate Bob Oberholtzer has withdrawn from the race.

The 83-year-old announced Wednesday morning that due to health issues that have developed since nominations, he will withdraw his name. If he is elected, he will not serve.

Oberholtzer battled cancer about 10 years ago, but it has since returned.

“It was going to be my last swing at the cat,” said Oberholtzer, who also ran in 2014.

Oberholtzer was running on a platform of a zero per cent tax race increase, as well as an idea to shut down the contentious Ezra Street party in weeks, rather than days.

Oberholtzer would not reveal the plan when he announced his candidacy in June, but he said any interested candidates can contact him to find out how to shut down the party.

“I don’t want to walk away and not try to solve the one or two problems I was working on,” said Oberholtzer.

With Oberholtzer’s withdrawal, four candidates — Jim Erb, Jane Mitchell, Sean Strickland and Beisan Zubi — remain for the two seats representing Waterloo at regional council.