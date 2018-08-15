Police ID man killed in crash near Guelph

GUELPH-ERAMOSA TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a man killed in a single-vehicle crash near Guelph, Ont., over the weekend was a 50-year-old from Cambridge, Ont.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night in Guelph-Eramosa Township when Yadvir Sahota lost control of his 1992 Honda.

They say the car left the road and struck a tree.

Police say Sahota was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.