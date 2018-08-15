Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

TORONTO — Police are asking for help locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching a long-term supervision order related to a sexual assault.
Provincial police say 43-year-old Terrence Matheson was reported missing on Aug. 9, but it's believed he left a community correctional centre on Aug. 8.
Matheson is described as five feet five inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say he has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and a star on his right forearm; a tattoo of a star, clouds and a tiger on his left forearm; and has "T-Bone" tattooed on his chest.
They say he is known to the Toronto and Nottawasaga areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
