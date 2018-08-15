House of Friendship gets ‘innovation’ fund from local engineering firm

KITCHENER — The House of Friendship received a "transformative" gift from a Kitchener-based international engineering and design firm, along with some hands-on help in two of the neighbourhoods they serve.

Brock Solutions is providing an innovation fund of $100,000 annually to the agency to help it address some of Waterloo Region's most challenging issues.

"It's a very long-term view," said John Neufeld, executive director of House of Friendship. "I think they're setting us up for success in the future."

While the nonprofit agency receives large donations for capital projects, this significant investment is unique. Neufeld said the only instruction the money came with was "don't be afraid to fail."