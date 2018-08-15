House of Friendship gets ‘innovation’ fund from local engineering firm

KITCHENER — The House of Friendship received a "transformative" gift from a Kitchener-based international engineering and design firm, along with some hands-on help in two of the neighbourhoods they serve.
Brock Solutions is providing an innovation fund of $100,000 annually to the agency to help it address some of Waterloo Region's most challenging issues.
"It's a very long-term view," said John Neufeld, executive director of House of Friendship. "I think they're setting us up for success in the future."
While the nonprofit agency receives large donations for capital projects, this significant investment is unique. Neufeld said the only instruction the money came with was "don't be afraid to fail."
"That changes things," he said. "It gives us the confidence to take risks, which is what we need to do."
Taking risks is "really not something we're allowed to do in this field," Neufeld added.
Yet as the demand is increasing, it's vital to try new ideas to better respond to needs in the community.
A major part of House of Friendship's focus is prevention in low-income neighbourhoods across the region.
And that's where the hands-on part of Brock Solutions' contribution came in.
The company sent teams earlier this week to help build two wooden tool sheds for community gardens at Sunnydale Community Centre and Kingsdale Community Centre.
House of Friendship runs programs at the Kitchener centres, such as summer day camps, after-school programs, food distribution, nutrition programs and English conversation circles.
"It's one thing to give money," said Vivienne Ojala, president of Brock Solutions. "It's another to get a little closer to what the needs are."
Participating staff donated money toward the sheds, with matching donations from the company.
"We've done well in business, so it's great to have the opportunity to give back to the community," Ojala said.
Partnering with the House of Friendship makes sense because the agency understands needs in the region.
"That's the business of House of Friendship," she said. "We want to encourage them to do good things in the community."
Twitter: @WeidnerRecord
