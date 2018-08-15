East Coast painter Mary Pratt dead at 83

In the mid-1970s, Pratt suffered the devastating loss of twins at birth, her children said in a statement. She also dealt with the turmoil of an "intense and complex marriage," the children said, and the couple eventually split, although they reconciled later in life.

"Her ultimate impact is that she showed us the beauty and the sadness of our daily lives," Eagen said, her voice cracking with emotion. "The impact of the artwork, long after she has passed, will resonate with people because of that."

With her depictions of domesticity, Eagen said Pratt was also sending a subdued political message about the prescribed roles for women in the home and in art.

Jonathan Shaughnessy, a curator at the National Gallery of Canada, said in the past, a critical bias against supposed feminine fixations meant that Pratt was not always given due recognition. But the cultural consensus has since shifted, he said, in no small part thanks to Pratt's perseverance.

"She brought these subjects into the foreground of art," said Shaughnessy. "That's why she should be recognized, even if it's also the reason she hasn't been as recognized as she could have been."

Among her litany of artistic achievements, Pratt's children said she was most proud of being named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1996 and her role in establishing The Rooms.

In a 2015 interview, Pratt told Shaughnessy that she has received letters from homemakers who felt forgotten, but said her paintings gave them encouragement to persist with their domestic duties.

"It made them feel a little more like heroes than they had thought before," Pratt said.

Everyday objects contain "many little tiny truths," said Pratt. As her brush sculpted out cracks and crevices and found the hidden hues, she said didn't paint her subject; she made it.

Her art was not autobiographical, she said, but a way to possess "little gems of reality" forever.

"I think with my work, even things that are ordinary, are not ordinary," she said. "I think everything is complex and worthy of ... a closer look."

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press