Man killed in apparent drive-by shooting

News 05:22 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A man in his 30s has died after what police say was a suspected drive-by shooting in northwest Toronto.

Police were called to a plaza (on Martin Grove Rd. and John Garland Blvd.) following reports of three or four gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died after being rushed to a trauma centre.

Witnesses told police a newer model silver car was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

No suspect description has been released. (680News)

By The Canadian Press

