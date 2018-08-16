Inquest into police shooting of Beau Baker set for February

KITCHENER — An inquest into the death of Beau Baker, who was shot and killed by police more than three years ago, will be held in February, says a spokesperson with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

An exact date has not yet been set, but it will "tentatively" be scheduled for the first week of February, said Julia Noonan-Savage, spokesperson for the office. A date and location will be announced closer to February.

Baker, a 20-year-old Kitchener man who had mental health issues, was shot and killed by a Waterloo Regional Police officer on April 2, 2015. A report by the Special Investigations Unit cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing, and said he was "legally justified in discharging his weapon."

According to the SIU report, on the night of his death, Baker told a 911 operator that he wanted to kill himself. He also said he had a knife and would hurt others including police and paramedics.

When police arrived at Baker's apartment on Brybeck Crescent, he was on the landing next to the front entrance of his building, with a knife in his hand.

An officer, who was aware of Baker's 911 statements, ordered him to drop the knife and on several occasions said he was there to help, not hurt him, according to the SIU report by director Tony Loparco.

Baker reportedly moved toward the officer with the knife. The officer fired his weapon seven times and Baker died of his injuries.

In 2016, the province's deputy chief coroner announced an inquest would be held to examine the events surrounding Baker's death.

Baker's mother, Jackie Baker, who could not be reached on Thursday, has been critical of the coroner's office for the length of time that has passed without setting a date.