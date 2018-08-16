Withdrawing from an RESP needs a plan

OTTAWA — Investing in a registered education savings plan may have started when your aspiring scholar was still in diapers and university or college seemed a distant future.

But when the time comes to start withdrawing money from RESP accounts to pay for tuition, books and other costs of a post-secondary education, financial advisers say you need a plan for that too.

Nicole Ewing, a vice-president of tax and estate planning at TD Wealth, says sooner is better than later to meet with your adviser to start developing that plan.

"Depending on how the funds have been invested, there might be some time required to convert those investments to cash," she says.

The money in an RESP account is controlled by the person who set up the account, not the student. To start withdrawing the cash, the student needs to provide proof of enrolment in a post-secondary program or institution.

By saving for post-secondary education using an RESP account, parents can benefit from matching contribution grants from Ottawa as well as other programs to help low-income families and provincial programs.

When the time comes to withdraw the money, payments from an RESP account come in two different ways — the refund of contributions and the educational assistance payments (EAP) which include investment gains as well as other amounts such as the grant money from the federal government, Canada learning bond amounts and money from various provincial programs.

Ewing says the decision about which pot of money a withdrawal comes from is made when the cash is taken from the account, but she suggests taking out the investment gains and grant money first.

"You want to use up your educational assistance payments first because if there's any left in the pool and your child is no longer going to school and won't be going to school those are going to need to be repaid back to the government," she said.

The maximum EAP withdrawal is $5,000 for the first 13 consecutive weeks of full-time studies. Once a student has finished that period, there is no limit. If you need more than $5,000 in the first 13 weeks, additional amounts can be taken as part of the refund of contributions. The government may on a case-by-case basis also approve a higher EAP amount if cost of tuition plus related expenses for a particular program is substantially higher than average.