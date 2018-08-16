Scheer won't say if Bernier will be axed

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he's asked his team to work together but he's not saying whether he'll take any action against renegade MP Maxime Bernier.

Scheer is dodging questions about whether Bernier will be removed from caucus, saying he won't get into internal caucus dynamics.

He says those decisions are made as a team and that the expectation is that all members work "towards the same goal".

Scheer's comments come after Bernier took issue with the leader's suggestion that he's engaging in divisive identity politics.