Canopy talks U.S. expansion plans after $5B investment

TORONTO — The head of Canopy Growth is talking more aggressively about expansion in the United States, if and when the drug becomes legal there, a day after the marijuana producer announced a $5-billion infusion of cash.

Chief executive Bruce Linton says he has lined up an option to acquire a “humongous” greenhouse in California as part of a broader strategy to enter the U.S. market quickly, even though the drug is currently illegal at the federal level.

He says the company is eyeing states that are major markets for consumer packaged goods companies, such as Florida, Texas and California — and not necessarily the states where cannabis is currently legal.

Linton was speaking on stage and on the sidelines of Marijuana Business Daily’s industry conference in Toronto.