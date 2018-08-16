Lost hiker and her dog found safe in B.C. woods

INVERMERE, B.C. — A 52-year-old woman and her dog are both safe and unharmed after wandering lost for 72 hours in the thick woods in southeastern B.C.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel says Louise Baxter hopped off a rescue helicopter Wednesday, hugged her husband and was talking and laughing with her rescuers.

Baxter went out for a hike with friends in the Jumbo Pass area on Sunday, but she disappeared after taking her leashed dog out for what she said would be a short walk.

Newel says Baxter appears to have become disoriented shortly after leaving her friends and then heading down the mountain, moving "west when she probably should have been heading east."

The dog, a golden poodle named Maverick, was with her the whole time and Newel says the animal is also in good health.

At the height of the search, there were three helicopters, four search dogs, a drone and 35 search and rescue volunteers looking for the woman in the difficult, mountainous terrain.

Newel, who was the incident commander for the search, said Baxter saw the search helicopters and tried to flag them down, but no one saw her.

"But if anybody's every been in a helicopter, trying spot a person in forested area is extremely difficult and a lot harder than you would think," he said in an interview on Thursday. "I can't imagine the emotion that would have gone through her seeing these helicopters and not be able to signal them in some sort of way."

Baxter is an avid hiker, Newel said, adding the general rule of thumb for those who get lost in the woods is to stay put. Baxter did stay in one place for a while but proceeded down the mountain because she thought help wasn't coming, he said.

"But she was working further and further out from the primary search area."