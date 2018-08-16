Ron Gagnon named new president and CEO of Grand River Hospital

There will be a new president and chief executive officer at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

After 12 years as president and CEO of the Sault Area Hospital (SAH), Ron Gagnon will take over as Grand RIver Hospital's president and CEO, effective on Nov. 5.

Gagnon is replacing current president and CEO Malcolm Maxwell, who has held the post since 2007. Maxwell's career of healthcare spanned four provinces and territories.

Gagnon led several initiatives at the Sault Area Hospital, including the development of a new hospital facility, seven years of surplus operating budgets, and advancements of quality care, reduced wait times and improvements in patient satisfaction.