Waterloo girl found dead in California reservoir

Waterloo's Lia Rose Barakett has been identified as the body found in a Southern California reservoir.

Barakett, a 12-year-old student at St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School, fell off a boat on Saturday in the San Vicente Reservoir, just 40 minutes north of San Diego.

Her body was recovered on Wednesday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said Barakett was found 165 feet below the surface. Barakett was wearing a life jacket, but was somehow separated from it after falling off the boat on Saturday.