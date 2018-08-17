Details about Fredericton shooting revealed

"Const. Arbeau believed he had hit the shooter in the torso," the documents say.

"A little while later members of the (Fredericton Police Force Emergency Response Team) entered the apartment and took the lone occupant and shooter into custody. The suspect had been shot in the abdomen."

Police found "items believed to be firearm(s) and ammunition" inside the apartment.

Police say in the document that Wright's body was found in the passenger side of a vehicle — which was registered to Wright — and all four victims were found in and around the vehicle.

The vehicle's windshield had been blown out.

Police say Costello, Robichaud and Wright were pronounced dead at the scene while Burns was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Several media organizations had challenged in publication ban in court, and arguments were made earlier this week.

In handing down her decision Friday, Justice Judy Clendening said "the evidence falls short of establishing a ban."

Prosecutor Cameron Gunn had told the court that the Crown was prepared to lift the blanket publication ban, but an amended order seeking a more "narrow ban'' had been filed instead. That ban would have unsealed the documents but continue to block the publication of names of individuals who have not spoken with media yet.

But David Coles, a lawyer representing several media outlets, argued there was no basis for sealing the identities of individuals named in the court documents. He said the names would be in the public domain during the trial, and that reporters could learn the names from other sources.

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press