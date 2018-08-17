The city of Kimberley in southeastern British Columbia has been placed on evacuation alert as wildfires fed by strong, unpredictable winds become more intense in several areas of the province.
The alert covering roughly 4,500 Kimberley residents is in addition to an evacuation order for properties west of the city as a 56-square-kilometre wildfire pushes north.
There's also increasing concern about a 683-square-kilometre fire that has prompted evacuation orders or alerts from Fraser Lake all the way north to Fort St. James in north-central B.C.
Officials are warning of the potential for extreme fire activity on that blaze and several others in the region between Quesnel, Prince George and almost as far west as Kitimat.
Increased fire activity is also predicted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre as lifting smoke means temperatures will climb and humidity will drop.
Nearly 600 wildfires are currently burning across British Columbia, with 50 of them considered to be highly visible or threats to people and property.
Air-quality advisories remain in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke.
By The Canadian Press
Fort St. James is one of the many communities in north and central B.C. threatened by the largest wildfire, called the Shovel Lake fire. Tower said the roughly 1,700 residents were anxious after weeks of being on evacuation alert.
"When a large community is put on evacuation alert for quite some time, we call it alert fatigue," he said.
"It kind of sets in when people are constantly stressing about when or if an evacuation order gets put into place and it can increase stress levels quite a bit."
The BC Wildfire Service also tweeted that it was seeing an increase in fire activity in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which was hard hit by major blazes in 2017, because temperatures were rising, relative humidity was dropping and winds were starting to kick up.
The service says 50 of B.C.'s nearly 600 wildfires were considered highly visible or potentially dangerous to people or property and those fires were burning in all areas of the province. That included Vancouver Island, where dozens of small lightning-caused wildfires at the northern end of the Island prompted a state of local emergency in the logging community of Zeballos as one of the fires burned close to its main access road.
Air quality advisories remained in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke but Tower said some of it was lifting around the Shovel Lake fire, allowing helicopters to get into the air for the first time in two days.
— By Beth Leighton in Vancouver
"It kind of sets in when people are constantly stressing about when or if an evacuation order gets put into place and it can increase stress levels quite a bit."
The BC Wildfire Service also tweeted that it was seeing an increase in fire activity in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which was hard hit by major blazes in 2017, because temperatures were rising, relative humidity was dropping and winds were starting to kick up.
The service says 50 of B.C.'s nearly 600 wildfires were considered highly visible or potentially dangerous to people or property and those fires were burning in all areas of the province. That included Vancouver Island, where dozens of small lightning-caused wildfires at the northern end of the Island prompted a state of local emergency in the logging community of Zeballos as one of the fires burned close to its main access road.
Air quality advisories remained in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke but Tower said some of it was lifting around the Shovel Lake fire, allowing helicopters to get into the air for the first time in two days.
— By Beth Leighton in Vancouver
"It kind of sets in when people are constantly stressing about when or if an evacuation order gets put into place and it can increase stress levels quite a bit."
The BC Wildfire Service also tweeted that it was seeing an increase in fire activity in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which was hard hit by major blazes in 2017, because temperatures were rising, relative humidity was dropping and winds were starting to kick up.
The service says 50 of B.C.'s nearly 600 wildfires were considered highly visible or potentially dangerous to people or property and those fires were burning in all areas of the province. That included Vancouver Island, where dozens of small lightning-caused wildfires at the northern end of the Island prompted a state of local emergency in the logging community of Zeballos as one of the fires burned close to its main access road.
Air quality advisories remained in effect across much of Western Canada due to smoke but Tower said some of it was lifting around the Shovel Lake fire, allowing helicopters to get into the air for the first time in two days.
— By Beth Leighton in Vancouver
