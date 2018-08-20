4th Aviation Fun Day to focus on promoting careers in industry

With the annual Aviation Fun Day at the Region of Waterloo Airport on the horizon this weekend, there will be a prevailing theme: promoting careers in the industry.
Airport General Manager Chris Wood says one of the main themes for the 2018 event is promoting interest in aviation, which he says is struggling as an industry.
"We are adding in the importance of careers in aviation this year, our goal is to try and educate as many people as possible about all the great careers available in the aviation industry," said Wood.
"It's a big problem, one that the industry is facing, and we're trying to get people interested and get that spark, and hopefully, they choose a career in aviation when they're older."
The 4th annual Aviation Fun Day will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 25 at the Region of Waterloo Airport.
The event will include flights in helicopters and planes as well as several exhibits. Entrance for the event is free, but the flights aren't.
Wood says he expects around the same amount of people as 2017, when approximately 4,000 took in the activities.
Planes and helicopters as well as other static equipment will be available to view, and several exhibits will be set up at Cadet Youth Development, Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC), Region of Waterloo International Airport Terminal Building, and Apron Four.
The WWFC, this year, added a "passport" where visitors can be entered into a draw for a sightseeing flight by visiting several spots at the Fun Day, explained Caroline Rose.
Rose, the marketing manager at WWFC, explained the new draw, which was created to promote education about aviation.
"It's just a real great opportunity to highlight everything that's going on at the terminal," said Rose. "A lot of people know about the airport, but they don't really know about the other businesses. It's a real good opportunity for us to show that we do flight training. A lot of people are interested in becoming pilots or just getting involved with aviation."
WWFC, who partners with Conestoga College and University of Waterloo for their aviation programs, will also offer face painting, as well as exhibits, and a $120 scenic plane ride.
Great Lakes Helicopters will be conducting rides for attendees. Adam Tastula, a pilot at Great Lakes, says the reason they got involved with Fun Day was to be part of the airport community as a whole.
Tastula has been flying helicopters since 2004, and likes the versatility flying a helicopter allows, including the ability to land anywhere.
He says there will be a static display as well at the Fun Day. Great Lakes runs flight schools for potential heli-pilots.
"I think we're all interested in potential students, but that's not our main goal. Our goal there is to offer rides, and make it fun for the kids. We know it's a kid-oriented event, so we're not there to push the flight school hard."
