4th Aviation Fun Day to focus on promoting careers in industry

With the annual Aviation Fun Day at the Region of Waterloo Airport on the horizon this weekend, there will be a prevailing theme: promoting careers in the industry.

Airport General Manager Chris Wood says one of the main themes for the 2018 event is promoting interest in aviation, which he says is struggling as an industry.

"We are adding in the importance of careers in aviation this year, our goal is to try and educate as many people as possible about all the great careers available in the aviation industry," said Wood.

"It's a big problem, one that the industry is facing, and we're trying to get people interested and get that spark, and hopefully, they choose a career in aviation when they're older."

The 4th annual Aviation Fun Day will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 25 at the Region of Waterloo Airport.

The event will include flights in helicopters and planes as well as several exhibits. Entrance for the event is free, but the flights aren't.

Wood says he expects around the same amount of people as 2017, when approximately 4,000 took in the activities.

Planes and helicopters as well as other static equipment will be available to view, and several exhibits will be set up at Cadet Youth Development, Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC), Region of Waterloo International Airport Terminal Building, and Apron Four.

The WWFC, this year, added a "passport" where visitors can be entered into a draw for a sightseeing flight by visiting several spots at the Fun Day, explained Caroline Rose.

Rose, the marketing manager at WWFC, explained the new draw, which was created to promote education about aviation.