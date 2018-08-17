Canadian girl dies in California boat accident

SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified a 12-year-old Canadian girl as the victim of a deadly boat accident in California.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office says Lia Rose Barakett was riding in a boat with family friends last Saturday when tragedy struck.

A statement on the office's website says Barakett was thrown from the boat when it made a sudden stop.

The craft then sailed over her, she became separated from her life jacket and was submerged in the water.