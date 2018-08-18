Man charged with multiple break-and-enters

GEORGINA, Ont. — Police in York Region say they have charged a man in connection with multiple alleged break-and-enters north of Newmarket, Ont.

Police say they began investigating the break-ins on August 11 and 12 in Georgina, Ont.

They allege the suspect broke into homes at night to steal wallets and electronics.

Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday and charged him with 15 counts of break-and-enter and failure to comply with probation.