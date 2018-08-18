Police seek man after Strasburg Road CIBC robbed

A man robbed a bank Friday and police have released a photograph to help track down a suspect.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. at a CIBC branch on Strasburg Road in Kitchener. The suspect is a white man wearing dark clothing and a construction hard hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or tweet @WaterlooCrime.

