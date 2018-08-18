Baby hit by car Friday night in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., say a baby is in fair condition after being struck by a car Friday night.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at an intersection in the city's Southdale neighbourhood.
In a statement issued Saturday, police say a 16-month-old child was hit by a vehicle going westbound.
The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.
London police could not immediately be reached for further comment.
By The Canadian Press
