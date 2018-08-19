Fatal stabbing in southwest Toronto

TORONTO — Police say one man has died and another is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a double stabbing Saturday night in southwest Toronto.

Spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says officers responding to a call just after 9:30 p.m. found two men suffering from numerous stab wounds near the Sherway Gardens shopping mall.

She says one of the men was pronounced dead in hospital and the other was undergoing surgery.

No suspect information was immediately released.