Molotov cocktail thrown at store, boy charged

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police say a boy is facing an arson charge after a firebomb was thrown at a business in a community east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say they were called around 4 a.m. on July 25 after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Bowmanville, Ont., convenience store.

Investigators say the incendiary device landed in front of the store, creating a ball of flame, but no damage.

They say a teen from Clarington, Ont., was arrested on Saturday.