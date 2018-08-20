First South Asian Sports Day has 'very positive response' in Waterloo

In an event that was about unity among organizations as well as getting the body moving on a beautiful summer Sunday, the first South Asian Family Sports day is considered an immense success.

Hundreds of people in the region of all ages came to participate in various sports and even compete for a championship trophy.

Members of the Tamil Cultural Association (TCA), the Gujarati Cultural Association (GCA), the Indo-Canada Association (ICA) of Waterloo, and the Grand River Malayalee Association (GRMA) attended and participated in several sports and workouts throughout the day.

“The motivation of this event is we would like to have our young generation, our young students, and our children come and participate,” said Chandrika Anjaria, president of the GCA as well an executive member of the ICA committee. “The idea behind this is for health; people are aware of it, they are enthusiastic in playing and participating. All four associations have put this event together.”

The event was free for all members of the associations and included the serving of a breakfast, lunch, and refreshments.

Taking place at Waterloo Park on Sun. Aug 19, the event was very well-organized and had a tournament style format for cricket, Kho kho, and volleyball. Members competing for each community group had T-shirts as well.

Kho kho is a popular variation of tag sport, and is commonly played in India.

Members of a local Bhangra academy also engaged about 75 people in a 10-minute dance workout in the midst of the day.

“The motivation is just one single thing, kids we see nowadays, they all stay back home. We just wanted families to come out with their kids and enjoy the day,” said president of the ICA, Vinesh Bakhru.

“(The four associations) did this together, we will definitely promote it to other organizations and if they can join us, that will just be absolutely (great), the more people that come out, the more families will come, and that’s the purpose.”