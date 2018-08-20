Kitchener pain clinic closed following failed inspection

KITCHENER — A Kitchener pain-management clinic is closed until further notice following a failed inspection by two agencies related to its infection prevention and control practices.

The Dr. K.S. Billing Pain Management Centre was ordered by Region of Waterloo Public Health two weeks ago to suspend injections after a patient complaint about the River Road East clinic led to an inspection.

The region conducted the inspection with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, and both had concerns about the clinic's infection control practices.

The clinic was told by public health that it was not allowed to perform such procedures as nerve blocks indefinitely. The suspension did not include services where patients do not undergo procedures, such as consultations.

However, a message on the clinic's answering machine says it is closed until further notice.

Public health said that based on its inspection, there was a possible risk of bacterial infections to patients. "The committee was significantly concerned that staff at the premises are not adequately familiar with infection prevention and control requirements," the college's report said.

One case of an infection that may be associated with the clinic was reported when the suspension was announced on Aug. 7. None have been reported since.

The public health department said Monday the clinic is working to ensure it can meet the infection prevention and control standards set out by the college and the public health department.

Dr. Kulbir Singh Billing, an anesthesiologist specializing in pain management, has currently been allowed to practise only under supervision following a decision by the college's discipline committee in late 2016 that he committed an act of professional misconduct.

He appealed the penalty issued in June 2017, which included his co-operation with unannounced inspections by a college representative. The decision was stayed pending the outcome of an appeal, which was dismissed in April.